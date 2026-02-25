Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
25.02.2026 14:55:00
Walmart Stock Falls 1.4% on Solid Earnings and Cautious Guidance
On Feb. 19, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), reported earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year (fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026). The company's earnings report had some good news and signs of caution for investors in the world's largest retailer.The company reported quarterly revenue of $190.7 billion, up 5.6%, driven by a 24% increase in global e-commerce sales. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.74 for the quarter, which beat analysts' expectations by $0.01, and $2.64 for the fiscal year.But Walmart's guidance for its new fiscal year might be weighing down investor sentiment. The company expects revenue growth of 3.5%-4.5% in fiscal year 2027 and adjusted earnings per share of $2.75-$2.85. Those figures are lower than analysts' estimates -- Wall Street had predicted an average of 4.8% sales growth and $2.98 of adjusted earnings per share for Walmart's year ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
