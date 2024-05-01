|
01.05.2024 22:03:12
Walmart To Close 51 Health Clinics Across Five States In US
(RTTNews) - Recently, Walmart (WMT) announced its decision to close down its 51 health care centres across Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas, arguing that "there is not a sustainable business model for us to continue."
"The decision to close all 51 health centers across five states and shut down the virtual care offering was not easy," the company stated. "We understand this change affects lives - the patients who receive care, the associates and providers who deliver care and the communities who supported us along the way."
The health clinics, started in 2019 nearby Walmart Supercenters, offered services such as lab and X-ray facilities, primary and emergency care, and dental work.
"Health care looks like a big opportunity," Walmart CEO Doug McMillion claimed during the launch of first clinic.
However, "challenging reimbursement environment and escalating operating costs" declined the profitability of the business over the time.
The U.S.-based retailer said that the impacted employees would be given an opportunity to shift to any other Walmart or Sam's Club store. If the employee doesn't choose to transfer or leave the company, then they will receive payment for 90 days.
After closing the clinics, Walmart said that it would prioritize pharmacies and vision centers.
"Over the past few years, the importance of Pharmacies has continued to grow, and we have expanded the clinical capabilities of the services we provide," the company added.
Walmart's pharmacies offer vaccination, testing facilities, and specialty medication and care.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Even Walmart cannot crack America’s dysfunctional healthcare market (Financial Times)
|
01.05.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Walmart verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.04.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|12.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|08.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|08.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|08.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.23
|Walmart Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|55,72
|0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Donnerstag aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas schwächer. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag von seiner freundlichen Seite. An den asiatischen Börsen standen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.