Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

10.03.2026 03:00:00

Walmart vs. Costco: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

Comparing Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is a good exercise for investors seeking a durable business, as both companies are arguably exceptionally durable. Both have proven their ability to attract shoppers and grow sales across different economic environments.But Wall Street has already recognized this durability, giving both stocks very high valuations. This means investors have to carefully weigh the two companies' growth trajectories against the expectations baked into their share prices before investing.A good way to take a close look at the stocks of these two high-quality companies is to compare them. Which of these two market leaders is the better buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
