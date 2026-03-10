Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
10.03.2026 03:00:00
Walmart vs. Costco: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
Comparing Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is a good exercise for investors seeking a durable business, as both companies are arguably exceptionally durable. Both have proven their ability to attract shoppers and grow sales across different economic environments.But Wall Street has already recognized this durability, giving both stocks very high valuations. This means investors have to carefully weigh the two companies' growth trajectories against the expectations baked into their share prices before investing.A good way to take a close look at the stocks of these two high-quality companies is to compare them. Which of these two market leaders is the better buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmart
|
06.03.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|NYSE-Handel So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)