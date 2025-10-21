Warner Bros. Discovery Aktie
WKN DE: A3DJQZ / ISIN: US9344231041
|
21.10.2025 15:24:47
Warner Bros. Board To Evaluate Options Including Transaction For Entire Company
(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) said its Board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, in light of unsolicited interest the company has received from multiple parties for both the entire company and Warner Bros. The Board will evaluate a broad range of strategic options, which will include continuing to advance the company's planned separation to completion by mid-2026, a transaction for the entire company, or separate transactions for its Warner Bros. and/or Discovery Global businesses.
The company will also consider an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to shareholders.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery are up 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Warner Bros. Discoverymehr Nachrichten
|
13.10.25
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.25
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.25