Waste Management Aktie
WKN: 893579 / ISIN: US94106L1098
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28.04.2026 23:07:07
Waste Management Inc Q1 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $723 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $637 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $731 million or $1.81 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $6.22 billion from $6.01 billion last year.
Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $723 Mln. vs. $637 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $6.22 Bln vs. $6.01 Bln last year.
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