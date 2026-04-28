Waste Management Inc Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $723 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $637 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $731 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $6.22 billion from $6.01 billion last year.

Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $723 Mln. vs. $637 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $6.22 Bln vs. $6.01 Bln last year.