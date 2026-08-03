Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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03.08.2026 16:32:44

What's Wrong With Micron Technology Stock?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock is in free fall. Although it's still up big this year with gains of around 180%, it has declined by around 20% in just the past month. And it's down around 35% from the high of $1,255 it reached earlier this year. With a shortage still ongoing in memory and storage products, and the company achieving significant growth of late, Micron's recent decline has seemingly come out of nowhere. What's wrong with the stock, and has this pullback unlocked a great buying opportunity for investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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