:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.02.2026 18:23:00
Where Will Microsoft Be in 1 Year?
Stock prices tend to fluctuate over time, but Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is working through a doozy of a slump, at least by the tech giant's standards. Shares of Microsoft have dropped more than 25% below their high, the stock's second-worst drawdown in the past 10 years.A proven, world-class tech giant such as Microsoft doesn't go down easily. The decline signals trouble; Wall Street is sounding an alarm. So, what exactly is going on?
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!