NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
05.03.2026 11:15:00
Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?
Planned spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is through the roof, with just five companies alone projected to spend more than $700 billion (combined) in data center capital expenditures (capex) this year. Meanwhile, that spending is widely expected to continue, with Ark Invest fund manager Cathie Wood earlier this year projecting that AI infrastructure capex could hit $1.4 trillion in 2030. One of the biggest beneficiaries from all this spending will continue to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company is the dominant player in the AI chip market, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) are both the main chips to train AI models and run inference. Demand for its chips remains insatiable, which has helped the company take about a 90% market share in the GPU space. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
