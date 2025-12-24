:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.12.2025 04:00:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 10 Years?
The most resilient businesses constantly reinvent themselves, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is an excellent example of this phenomenon. Its ability to quickly dominate new technology opportunities is a big reason why it has soared to become the largest company in the world with a market cap of $4.4 trillion. And even though generative artificial intelligence (AI) is behind most of the recent expansion, the boom might not last forever. Let's explore what might come next for this legendary chipmaker. Since its founding in 1993, Nvidia has reliably banked on new use cases for the graphics processing unit (GPU) -- a technology that it named and pioneered for its proficiency in parallel processing, which involves breaking down large tasks into smaller parts and working on them simultaneously. Parallel processing turned out to be extremely useful for rendering video game graphics. And in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Nvidia became a major player in the industry, supplying consumer GPU chips for PCs and even Microsoft's early Xbox gaming consoles.Nvidia boomed again in the 2010s when people realized that its GPUs were also extremely good at cryptocurrency mining. Cryptocurrency miners relied on the same PC-focused GPUs as gaming, and both growth drivers were included in the company's gaming segment, which was historically the bulk of revenue. However, things have changed. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!