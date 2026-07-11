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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.07.2026 12:52:00
Where Will SpaceX Stock Be in 5 Years?
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been public for less than a month, and the stock has already made a round trip, surging after its June IPO before sliding about 34% from its high to a recent price near $148. That leaves the company valued at close to $2 trillion.For a business still losing money, that is an extraordinary price. So the interesting question isn't what the stock does next week. It's where it could reasonably sit in five years, and what would have to happen for today's buyers to be rewarded.Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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