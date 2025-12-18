:be Aktie
Where Will Tesla Be in 1 Year?
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) management described 2025 as the "year of the Y," but what will define 2026?One way to describe it could be a year when the chips went all in. The roadmap was set during the third-quarter earnings call, and Tesla is betting big on full self-driving (FSD) and robotaxis. That said, it's likely to be a second-half-weighted year for the company, so investors need to be patient through the year. Here's why.Tesla will release its fourth-quarter earnings in early 2026, and they are likely to show a sequential decline in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries, which could extend into the second quarter. The reason comes down to the pull-forward in deliveries in the U.S. third quarter, driven by the expiration of the federal EV tax credit at the end of September. That will undoubtedly lead to slowing sales in the fourth quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
