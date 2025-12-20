Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
20.12.2025 19:31:00
Why Alphabet Stock Could Double By 2030
Not only is Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) core business already throwing off tons of cash, but it has a second growth engine that is quickly morphing into a separate material cash machine for the company. When combining this fast-growing cloud computing business with Alphabet's core advertising business (powered by Google Search and YouTube), the technology giant has a lot going for it. Indeed, there may even be a path to the stock doubling in five years -- and that's on top of a huge move higher in 2025.To understand why a doubling of Alphabet's stock price by 2030 is possible, let's take a look at the company's underlying business momentum -- and what would need to go right in the coming years for the stock to get to levels above $600.Image source: Getty Images.Showing Alphabet's impressive momentum, its growth has been accelerating recently. Its revenue grew revenue 14% year over year in the second quarter of 2025, and then 16% in Q3. But the tech company's bottom-line momentum is even more impressive. Alphabet's third-quarter net income hit $35.0 billion, up from $326.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. And earnings per share rose more than 35% year over year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
