Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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31.03.2026 19:04:06
Why Alphabet Stock Popped Today
So long, Sora -- we hardly knew ya -- and while we're on the subject -- hello Veo!Earlier this week, artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI announced it's shutting down its Sora video generation project to cut costs and conserve computing power for more business-focused projects, which it hopes to sell to paying corporate clients. No sooner did Sora fall down, though, than Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) came up and kicked it. Alphabet stock is up 4% at 1 p.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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