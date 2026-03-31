Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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31.03.2026 19:04:06

Why Alphabet Stock Popped Today

So long, Sora -- we hardly knew ya -- and while we're on the subject -- hello Veo!Earlier this week, artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI announced it's shutting down its Sora video generation project to cut costs and conserve computing power for more business-focused projects, which it hopes to sell to paying corporate clients. No sooner did Sora fall down, though, than Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) came up and kicked it. Alphabet stock is up 4% at 1 p.m. ET.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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