BlackBerry Aktie
WKN DE: A1W2YK / ISIN: CA09228F1036
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09.04.2026 17:17:30
Why BlackBerry Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock is soaring in Thursday's trading. The company's share price was up 12% as of 11:15 a.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both down 0.2%. BlackBerry published its fourth-quarter results before the market opened this morning and reported sales and earnings for the period. Sweetening the pot, the company also issued forward guidance that was significantly better than Wall Street's expectations. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|BlackBerry Ltd
|3,28
|1,42%