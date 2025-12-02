Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
02.12.2025 21:27:16
Why Boeing Stock Jumped Double-Digits Today
Shares of airplane manufacturer Boeing (NYSE: BA) jumped 10.2% on Tuesday as of 3:26 PM EDT.The industrial giant's new Chief Financial Officer, Jay Malave, participated in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation conference. At the conference, Malave presented an optimistic outlook regarding Boeing's profitability for 2026 and beyond, suggesting a more robust recovery than analysts had feared following Boeing's Q3 report. At the conference today, Malave noted that he projects Boeing will transition from a $2 billion cash flow loss in 2025 to positive free cash flow in the "low single-digit billions" next year. Additionally, Malave also said this was despite a payment to the Department of Justice being moved from 2025 into 2026. So, despite the payment headwind next year, 2026 free cash flow is expected to remain in line with expectations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
