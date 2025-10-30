Enphase Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JC82 / ISIN: US29355A1079
|
30.10.2025 21:13:21
Why Clouds Are Hanging on Enphase Energy Stock This Week
Beating analysts' estimates, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) reported revenue of $410.4 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. While the solar company shone brightly in the third quarter of 2025, management is bearish on the company's outlook for the first quarter of 2026 -- a factor figuring strongly in the stock's decline this week as well as in analysts' increasingly dour outlooks on Enphase stock.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Enphase Energy are down 16.9% from the end of last Friday's trading session through 3:13 p.m. ET today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
