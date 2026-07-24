Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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24.07.2026 20:03:35
Why Did Intel Stock Drop Friday?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock dropped 4% through 1:25 p.m. ET Friday after reporting Q2 earnings last night. But here's the thing: Intel's news seemed pretty good.Heading into the report, analysts expected Intel to earn $0.21 per share (pro forma) on sales of $14.3 billion. Intel actually earned twice what it was expected to -- $0.42 per share. Its sales also topped estimates at $16.1 billion. Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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