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20.07.2026 19:33:07
Why Did SpaceX Stock Drop Again on Monday?
Pity Elon Musk and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). They just can't seem to catch a break.Last week, SpaceX stock tumbled below its IPO price, making the space stock officially a broken IPO, after SpaceX announced that it needed to scrub a planned Starship test flight after multiple engines refused to ignite at launch. SpaceX shares closed the week below $124 a share, and continued to fall on Monday -- down 3% in the morning, and still down about 1% as of 1:10 p.m. ET.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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