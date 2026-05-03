FormFactor Aktie

FormFactor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 577767 / ISIN: US3463751087

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03.05.2026 19:15:19

Why FormFactor Stock Plummeted This Week

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) stock got hit with a big pullback this week. The company's share price ended the stretch down 11.6%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 was up 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.1%. FormFactor started this week's trading on a bearish note, with investors moving out of the stock ahead of earnings in response to valuation concerns. Despite some post-earnings recovery, the company's share price still ended the week down double digits. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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