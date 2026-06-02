Innodata Aktie

Innodata für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907651 / ISIN: US4576422053

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02.06.2026 04:27:50

Why Innodata Stock Skyrocketed 149% in May

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) was one of several AI stocks to soar last month as the data-labeling specialist nearly doubled following its first-quarter earnings report early in the month, and the stock added on some gains from there.Sentiment toward AI stocks has shifted dramatically from six months ago, when fears of a bubble were weighing on the sector. With bottlenecks now abounding, investors seem to think that a small-cap AI services stock like Innodata.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 149%. As you can see from the chart below, it shot up following the first-quarter earnings report and tacked on more gains at the end of the month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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