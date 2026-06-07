Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
07.06.2026 21:11:00
Why Microsoft Distancing Itself From OpenAI Is a Good Thing for Investors
The marriage between Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and OpenAI started strong, but has since cracked, and the two may end up parting ways completely. If the relationship dissolves entirely, this may actually be good news for Microsoft's investors. OpenAI's multi-billion-dollar infrastructure agreement with Amazon potentially violated an exclusivity clause with Microsoft. What were once negative feelings behind closed doors have now been reported in the mainstream media, a clear escalation in tensions. This spring, Microsoft and OpenAI decided to end their exclusivity agreement and the AGI clause. It's been reported that Microsoft may take legal action over the Amazon deal, but it needs to weigh the cost in terms of both time and money. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
03.06.26
|NYSE-Handel So steht der Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
02.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.06.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
02.06.26