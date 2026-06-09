Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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09.06.2026 20:33:24
Why Microsoft Stock Is Sinking Today
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is in the red in Tuesday's trading, but it has regained some ground after initial sell-offs. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the company's share price was down 2% after having been down as much as 3.2%. The S&P 500 had moved 0.6% lower in the daily session at the same point, and the Nasdaq Composite had fallen 1.7%. Despite the significant valuation pullback, there was some good news for Microsoft today -- with the company announcing it had expanded its relationship with consulting firm KPMG. Even so, fears about macroeconomic factors and the potential impact of SpaceX's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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