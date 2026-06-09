Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.06.2026 20:33:24

Why Microsoft Stock Is Sinking Today

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is in the red in Tuesday's trading, but it has regained some ground after initial sell-offs. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the company's share price was down 2% after having been down as much as 3.2%. The S&P 500 had moved 0.6% lower in the daily session at the same point, and the Nasdaq Composite had fallen 1.7%. Despite the significant valuation pullback, there was some good news for Microsoft today -- with the company announcing it had expanded its relationship with consulting firm KPMG. Even so, fears about macroeconomic factors and the potential impact of SpaceX's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten