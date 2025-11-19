Nokia Aktie
WKN: 870737 / ISIN: FI0009000681
|
19.11.2025 22:52:41
Why Nokia Stock Sank 9.2% Today
Shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) fell on Wednesday, finishing the day down 9.2%. The drop came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. Nokia, once known for its ubiquitous cellphones popular in the pre-smartphone era, is reinventing itself once again. Nokia announced on Wednesday that it will restructure into two units -- network infrastructure and mobile infrastructure -- as part of its effort to better serve the artificial intelligence (AI) "supercycle," as the company calls it. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
