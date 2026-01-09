Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
10.01.2026 00:17:50
Why Oracle Stock Crushed it on Friday
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will be a beneficiary of a major business deal involving one of its business partners, plus its stock made a bank's list of top companies that could outperform peers this coming earnings season. As a result, Oracle's share price increased by almost 5% on Friday, as eager investors flocked to the tech sector mainstay.Oracle isn't directly involved with that deal, in which next-generation nuclear power company Oklo contracted with Meta Platforms to supply energy to a clutch of the social media company's data centers in the Midwest U.S. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
|
08.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 beginnt die Donnerstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Oracle-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Oracle-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Oracle-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Oracle von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25