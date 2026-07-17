PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
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17.07.2026 17:56:42
Why PayPal Shares Are Skyrocketing Higher This Week
Shares of popular digital payments platform, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), soared 23% this week (as of noon ET on Friday) after payments peer Stripe and private equity firm Advent International offered to buy the company for $60.50 per share. After months of speculation that a union between the companies might be in the works, the market finally has a tangible offer price to digest.However, while shares have soared on the potential deal, it seems to be far from a "lock" to reach the finish line. Reuters reported that PayPal's board -- according to a person familiar with the matter -- believes the deal undervalues the company's long-term potential as it executes upon its turnaround strategy. The company's board is not alone in this thinking.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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