Pegasystems Aktie
WKN: 901951 / ISIN: US7055731035
|
26.10.2025 18:45:00
Why Pegasystems Stock Skyrocketed This Week
Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock managed to close out this past week's trading. The company's share price roared 24.2% higher compared to where it stood at the end of the previous week's market close.Pegasystems valuation bounded higher after the company published better-than-expected quarterly results and outlined artificial intelligence (AI) growth initiatives. The stock also got a boost from a bullish backdrop for the broader market, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.9% over the stretch and the Nasdaq Composite surging 2.3% over the past week.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pegasystems Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Pegasystems-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Pegasystems von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|Aufschläge in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|NASDAQ-Handel So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25