Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
12.12.2025 19:35:00
Will Alphabet Overtake Nvidia as the Largest Company in the World in 2026?
No company in the technology industry has benefited from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as much as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Over the last three years, shares of the semiconductor giant have soared by more than 970% -- propelling its market cap to $4.5 trillion and making it the most valuable company in the world.
