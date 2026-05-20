NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
20.05.2026 08:30:00
Will Nvidia Hit the $6 Trillion Mark on Thursday?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has held the title of world's most valuable company for nearly a year now, after first claiming it in June 2024 and then trading places with Apple and Microsoft.That's a testament to both the power of the AI boom and Nvidia's own success in dominating the market for data center GPUs, the chips that have been the building blocks for the AI revolution.In fiscal 2026, which ended in January, Nvidia reported 65% revenue growth to $215.9 million, and 65% profit margins, equal to a $120.1 billion net income. No company this big has ever grown revenue this fast, with such high profit margins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
09:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein hebt Ziel für Nvidia auf 315 Dollar - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)
|
09:04
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Nvidia auf 285 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
07:55
|Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026 (finanzen.at)
|
07:34
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Nvidia auf 300 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
07:04
|ROUNDUP 2: Nvidia beschleunigt Wachstum mit 85 Prozent Umsatzplus (dpa-AFX)
|
06:34