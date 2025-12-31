NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
31.12.2025 18:15:00
Will Nvidia Stock Boom in 2026?
It's been roughly three years since OpenAI's ChatGPT introduced the world to generative artificial intelligence (AI), and the boom shows no signs of slowing anytime soon. This trend is excellent news for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) because companies continue to spend billions on its cutting-edge computing hardware. Demand still outstrips supply, allowing the chipmaker to maintain incredibly high growth and profit margins. Going into 2026, the factors that helped Nvidia soar in 2025 are still in play. And the company's core business is so strong that its $4.63 trillion market cap looks reasonable compared to earnings and growth. That said, the future of the generative AI opportunity is uncertain, which could have negative implications for the stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.01.26
|KI-Bilanz 2025: Aktien von Alphabet und NVIDIA outperformen - andere Tech-Schwergewichte bremsen (dpa-AFX)
|
01.01.26
|How Nokia went from iPhone victim to $1bn Nvidia deal (Financial Times)
|
31.12.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
31.12.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
31.12.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Mittwochssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
31.12.25