31.12.2025 18:15:00

Will Nvidia Stock Boom in 2026?

It's been roughly three years since OpenAI's ChatGPT introduced the world to generative artificial intelligence (AI), and the boom shows no signs of slowing anytime soon. This trend is excellent news for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) because companies continue to spend billions on its cutting-edge computing hardware. Demand still outstrips supply, allowing the chipmaker to maintain incredibly high growth and profit margins. Going into 2026, the factors that helped Nvidia soar in 2025 are still in play. And the company's core business is so strong that its $4.63 trillion market cap looks reasonable compared to earnings and growth. That said, the future of the generative AI opportunity is uncertain, which could have negative implications for the stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
