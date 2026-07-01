Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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01.07.2026 21:23:00
Will Sandisk Stock Split by Year-End 2026?
No stock in the S&P 500 has done better than Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) this year, as it's up an astounding 749% as of June 29. The memory maker's share price has surpassed $2,000, something that would've surprised even the most optimistic investor six months ago.Rapid growth and a four-figure share price often spark speculation about a stock split, in which a company divides its shares into smaller units. The value of the company doesn't change, but a stock split lowers the share price, making it more accessible to investors and improving liquidity.Sandisk hasn't announced an upcoming stock split at the time of this writing. Let's consider how likely it is for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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