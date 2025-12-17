NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.12.2025 09:06:00
Will the Bubble Burst on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Nvidia and Palantir in 2026? History Weighs in and Offers a Big Clue.
Few things garner the attention of investors on Wall Street quite like sky-high addressable markets -- and artificial intelligence (AI) fits the bill. The analysts at PwC have estimated that AI can add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, which would mean a long list of companies can be winners.Although dozens of companies have benefited from the rise of AI, none have been the face of this technological revolution quite like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Nvidia became the first public company to surpass the $5 trillion mark recently, while Palantir's shares have skyrocketed approximately 2,760% since the beginning of 2023.But if there's a history lesson to be learned on Wall Street, it's that when things seem too good to be true, they often are -- and that's potentially worrisome news for this dynamic AI duo in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones sackt am Mittwochnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in NVIDIA von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)