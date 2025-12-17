NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 09:06:00

Will the Bubble Burst on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Nvidia and Palantir in 2026? History Weighs in and Offers a Big Clue.

Few things garner the attention of investors on Wall Street quite like sky-high addressable markets -- and artificial intelligence (AI) fits the bill. The analysts at PwC have estimated that AI can add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, which would mean a long list of companies can be winners.Although dozens of companies have benefited from the rise of AI, none have been the face of this technological revolution quite like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Nvidia became the first public company to surpass the $5 trillion mark recently, while Palantir's shares have skyrocketed approximately 2,760% since the beginning of 2023.But if there's a history lesson to be learned on Wall Street, it's that when things seem too good to be true, they often are -- and that's potentially worrisome news for this dynamic AI duo in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten