WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

28.10.2025 12:15:00

Worried About a Bear Market? 4 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Stock Like There's No Tomorrow.

If the market runs dry, you're going to want a liquid investment. And if there's one thing that Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) knows well, it's liquid. Beyond its namesake soft drinks, Coca-Cola covers a lot of beverage stock categories, including water, coffee, tea, sports drinks, juice, and dairy products.Coca-Cola's flagship beverage is bubbly, and some may argue that the same can be said about today's market. A pullback is inevitable, even if it takes weeks, months, or years to happen. So why should you buy shares of the pop star if you're worried about a bear market? Stay close. I have a list of reasons I think you should. Crack open a can -- or bottle -- and let's dive right in.Coca-Cola is considered a defensive consumer-staples giant. While it does provide a premium-priced product -- at least relative to private-label store-brand cola or tap water -- it's a reasonably priced indulgence. It's considered an "affordable luxury" in the eyes of economists.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
