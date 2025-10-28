Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
28.10.2025 12:15:00
Worried About a Bear Market? 4 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Stock Like There's No Tomorrow.
If the market runs dry, you're going to want a liquid investment. And if there's one thing that Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) knows well, it's liquid. Beyond its namesake soft drinks, Coca-Cola covers a lot of beverage stock categories, including water, coffee, tea, sports drinks, juice, and dairy products.Coca-Cola's flagship beverage is bubbly, and some may argue that the same can be said about today's market. A pullback is inevitable, even if it takes weeks, months, or years to happen. So why should you buy shares of the pop star if you're worried about a bear market? Stay close. I have a list of reasons I think you should. Crack open a can -- or bottle -- and let's dive right in.Coca-Cola is considered a defensive consumer-staples giant. While it does provide a premium-priced product -- at least relative to private-label store-brand cola or tap water -- it's a reasonably priced indulgence. It's considered an "affordable luxury" in the eyes of economists.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Beschäftigte von Coca-Cola in Baden-Würrtemberg streiken für mehr Lohn (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel So performt der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones legt am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)