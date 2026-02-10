Zimmer Biomet Aktie
WKN: 753718 / ISIN: US98956P1021
|
10.02.2026 12:46:44
Zimmer Biomet Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Just Below Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.30 to $8.45 per share on revenue growth of 2.5 to 4.5 percent from last year on a reported basis, with constant currency revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent and organic constant currency revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.47 per share on revenue growth of 3.61 percent to $8.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
On Monday, Zimmer Biomet's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase authorization, granting the Company authority to repurchase up to $1.5 billion in common stock, commencing on February 9, 2026, with no expiration date.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ZBH is trading on the NYSE at $89.00, down $0.75 or 0.84 percent.
