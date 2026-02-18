Tesla Aktie

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

19.02.2026 00:25:19

1 Reason Why Tesla Stock May Keep Underperforming

Year to date, shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down more than 8%. This poor performance is despite CEO Elon Musk's confirmation in a post on X this week that the company expects to begin selling steering-wheel-free all-electric Cybercabs for less than $30,000 before 2027. In addition, he recently doubled down on his prediction that the company will begin producing this two-seat car in April. And this isn't the only potential catalyst for the stock. The company is steadily ramping up its autonomous ride-sharing service, Robotaxi, which Musk said in the company's most recent earnings call could be "in dozens of major cities by the end of the year." The most commonly cited reason for the mismatch between the stock's performance and Tesla management's upbeat commentary is the company's weak financial performance. Tesla's total revenue fell 3% year over year in 2025 as automotive revenue sank 10%. Even worse, Tesla's earnings per share tanked 47%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
