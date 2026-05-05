Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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05.05.2026 18:05:00
1 Update Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Just Said That Every Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investor Should Hear
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just gave investors the fantastic update they've been waiting for, and the market finally gave it some love.The update, which included a 17% year-over-year increase in sales and a 30% increase in operating income, was certainly a boon for Amazon stock, which jumped after the report. But there was important news in there that every artificial intelligence (AI) investor should pay attention to.Amazon stunned the markets a few months ago when it laid out its planned 2026 capital expenditure (capex) for 2026 at $200 billion. That's more than most companies even generate in revenue in one year. CEO Andy Jassy tried to appeal to investors' logic, explaining why the investment was essential to set the groundwork for the next phase of AI expansion. The market wasn't exactly thrilled at the time, but it's been coming around as the company monetizes its spend, and there's been more and more progress in useful AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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