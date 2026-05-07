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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.05.2026 16:15:00
2 Top Space Stocks I Like Better Than SpaceX
Wall Street expects Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) later this year. And while many investors are excited to finally have access to the established industry leader, there are some reasons to pause and consider the other options.With an estimated valuation of $2 trillion, SpaceX will hit the market as an extremely mature company with much of its growth in the rearview mirror. It also comes with the potentially unwanted exposure to the highly volatile generative AI market because of its acquisition of xAI in February. Let's explore some reasons why Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) could make interesting alternatives. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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