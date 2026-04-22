AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
23.04.2026 00:05:00
3 AI Chipmakers With Far More Upside Than AMD
AMD has been a solid stock over the past few years. Since the start of 2025, it's up by more than 120%. However, I think AMD shareholders should enjoy their moment in the sun now, because there could be some cloudy days ahead.Currently, the stock looks to be trading on the hopes that the company will gain market share from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), but I think there are some other companies it needs to watch out for, too. I have three stocks that I think have far more upside than AMD and will crush its performance over the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|
22.04.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.04.26