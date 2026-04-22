AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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23.04.2026 00:05:00

3 AI Chipmakers With Far More Upside Than AMD

AMD has been a solid stock over the past few years. Since the start of 2025, it's up by more than 120%. However, I think AMD shareholders should enjoy their moment in the sun now, because there could be some cloudy days ahead.Currently, the stock looks to be trading on the hopes that the company will gain market share from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), but I think there are some other companies it needs to watch out for, too. I have three stocks that I think have far more upside than AMD and will crush its performance over the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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