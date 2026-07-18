NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.07.2026 23:36:00
3 AI Stocks That Can Outperform Nvidia Next Year
Nvidia went on an incredible run to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company, but its 11% year-to-date return looks pedestrian compared to some of the other AI stocks that have been capturing headlines in recent months.The three growth stocks on this list all have exposure to the AI infrastructure build-out, and they've all outgained Nvidia so far this year. They also look well positioned to extend their rallies and outperform it in 2027.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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