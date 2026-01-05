NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
05.01.2026 19:15:00
3 Bold Nvidia Predictions For 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just wrapped up another impressive year, rising 39%. Any investor is happy with those results, but 2025 is over; what will 2026 bring? I think investors have plenty of reasons to be excited about Nvidia's stock heading into 2026, as the AI buildout is still gaining momentum. This bodes well for Nvidia, and I think it's a top stock to buy for 2026.I've got three bolt predictions surrounding Nvidia's stock, and I think each of these will cause it to be one of the best stocks to own in the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26