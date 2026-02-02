Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
02.02.2026 12:32:00
3 Headwinds Facing Pfizer in 2026
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. It has a long history of innovation and success. Add in a lofty 6.6% dividend yield, and dividend investors are likely to find the stock highly attractive. Before you buy it, however, consider these three 2026 headwinds.Pfizer's dividend yield is so high at least in part because the stock has fallen more than 50% from its 2021 highs. There are a number of reasons for this fall from grace, but one very important one is Pfizer's lack of a GLP-1 drug -- a type of medication that helps manage diabetes and promote weight loss.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
