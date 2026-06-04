NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.06.2026 18:45:00
3 Stocks Crushing Nvidia This Year
Nvidia is the king of artificial intelligence (AI) investing and has delivered significant returns for investors over the long and short terms. In 2026, Nvidia's stock is up about 15%. While that's not bad, other stocks are absolutely crushing Nvidia's returns, and could do so for the foreseeable future.Three stocks outperforming Nvidia are Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). But can they keep it up?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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