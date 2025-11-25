Philips Aktie
5 lessons from our journey toward net-zero healthcare delivery
5 lessons from our journey toward net-zero healthcare delivery

Achieving net-zero healthcare will require action across the entire value chain. Learn how Philips is teaming up to drive sustainable healthcare.
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.25
|Philips-Aktie steigt: Philips optimistischer für Marge - Auftragseingänge angezogen (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|ROUNDUP: Philips wird optimistischer für Marge und erzielt starkes Neugeschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Philips auf 'Buy' - Ziel 28 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|Starkes Neugeschäft, Wachstum in Nordamerika: Philips optimistischer für Marge (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Philips auf 'Hold' - Ziel 25 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.25
|Philips-Aktie im Minus: FDA kritisiert Produktionsstätten (dpa-AFX)
|
06.08.25
|Doctor-patient trust is key to unlocking AI's potential to improve healthcare in Australia, finds Philips' Future Health Index Report (EQS Group)
|
29.07.25
|Philips-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Philips hebt Ergebnisprognose leicht an (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Philips N.V.mehr Analysen
|24.11.25
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|05.11.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.25
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
