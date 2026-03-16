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AMD Aktie

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WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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16.03.2026 14:55:00

Advanced Micro Devices Has Sold Off. Here's Why the Bull Case Isn't Broken.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are still down by nearly 7.7% so far in 2026 (as of March 12, 2026), even after the company delivered a strong fourth-quarter 2025 performance. AMD reported revenue of $10.27 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 in the fourth quarter.However, the stock has declined on lofty investor expectations, concerns about the company's ability to compete with Nvidia in the artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator market, and uncertainty about the competitiveness of its next-generation GPUs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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