

EQS-Media / 23.07.2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST

AIXTRON technology powers Malaysia’s next semiconductor chapter



Herzogenrath, July 23, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a leading supplier of front-end deposition equipment for the semiconductor industry, is building a state-of-the-art facility in Penang, Malaysia. The investment brings both manufacturing and engineering capabilities to Malaysia and underscores AIXTRON’s strategic role in the global semiconductor value chain. The company is now actively hiring for a variety of roles at the new facility.



AIXTRON focuses on technologies for third-generation semiconductors, also known as compound semiconductors. These wide-bandgap semiconductors include Gallium Nitride (GaN), Indium Phosphide (InP) and Silicon Carbide (SiC), which are key materials for highly efficient power electronics, high-performance data infrastructure, optical communications and AI infrastructure.



The investment establishes two key enabling technology areas for AI infrastructure in Malaysia. First, AIXTRON’s wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies help address the “AI Power Wall” by enabling more efficient power conversion for data centers, energy infrastructure and electric vehicles. Second, AIXTRON’s products offer solutions for the “AI Data Wall” by enabling high-performance optical interconnects with high bandwidth, fast data transmission and reduced energy demand. Together, these technologies address two of the central challenges facing the continued growth of AI: the need for more energy-efficient computing infrastructure and the need to move ever-larger volumes of data at high speed.



On July 22, 2026, Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), visited AIXTRON in Herzogenrath, Germany, to gain firsthand insight into the manufacturing and development of AIXTRON products.



Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said: “AIXTRON’s investment in Penang is fully aligned with Malaysia’s national strategy to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry. The presence of a front-end equipment manufacturer of AIXTRON’s caliber will directly support Malaysia’s National Semiconductor Strategy, its high-value and digital economy agenda, and its national target of developing 60,000 high-skilled semiconductor professionals by 2030. AIXTRON will contribute to this goal by recruiting locally and developing the skills of its new Penang workforce, and its products will play a pivotal role in improving energy sustainability and transforming the country toward a greener future.”



Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON, adds: "Malaysia is becoming an important location for advanced semiconductor technology, and AIXTRON is proud to contribute to this development. With our new site in Penang, we are bringing front-end equipment manufacturing, engineering capabilities and our new Customer Service Support Center closer to one of the world’s most dynamic semiconductor ecosystems. Our technologies are at the heart of the transition to third-generation semiconductors and help overcome both the ‘AI Power Wall’ and the ‘AI Data Wall’ – two key challenges for the next phase of AI growth."



AIXTRON is currently recruiting for a variety of roles at its new Penang facility with around 150 open positions to be filled by year end. Candidates interested in joining a global technology leader at the forefront of the semiconductor industry are invited to find out more and submit their applications at



Contact



Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE is a



Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available on the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.



This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

AIXTRON focuses on technologies for third-generation semiconductors, also known as compound semiconductors. These wide-bandgap semiconductors include Gallium Nitride (GaN), Indium Phosphide (InP) and Silicon Carbide (SiC), which are key materials for highly efficient power electronics, high-performance data infrastructure, optical communications and AI infrastructure.The investment establishes two key enabling technology areas for AI infrastructure in Malaysia. First, AIXTRON’s wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies help address the “AI Power Wall” by enabling more efficient power conversion for data centers, energy infrastructure and electric vehicles. Second, AIXTRON’s products offer solutions for the “AI Data Wall” by enabling high-performance optical interconnects with high bandwidth, fast data transmission and reduced energy demand. Together, these technologies address two of the central challenges facing the continued growth of AI: the need for more energy-efficient computing infrastructure and the need to move ever-larger volumes of data at high speed.On July 22, 2026, Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), visited AIXTRON in Herzogenrath, Germany, to gain firsthand insight into the manufacturing and development of AIXTRON products.Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said: “AIXTRON’s investment in Penang is fully aligned with Malaysia’s national strategy to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry. The presence of a front-end equipment manufacturer of AIXTRON’s caliber will directly support Malaysia’s National Semiconductor Strategy, its high-value and digital economy agenda, and its national target of developing 60,000 high-skilled semiconductor professionals by 2030. AIXTRON will contribute to this goal by recruiting locally and developing the skills of its new Penang workforce, and its products will play a pivotal role in improving energy sustainability and transforming the country toward a greener future.”Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON, adds: "Malaysia is becoming an important location for advanced semiconductor technology, and AIXTRON is proud to contribute to this development. With our new site in Penang, we are bringing front-end equipment manufacturing, engineering capabilities and our new Customer Service Support Center closer to one of the world’s most dynamic semiconductor ecosystems. Our technologies are at the heart of the transition to third-generation semiconductors and help overcome both the ‘AI Power Wall’ and the ‘AI Data Wall’ – two key challenges for the next phase of AI growth."AIXTRON is currently recruiting for a variety of roles at its new Penang facility with around 150 open positions to be filled by year end. Candidates interested in joining a global technology leader at the forefront of the semiconductor industry are invited to find out more and submit their applications at aixtron.com.my Christian LudwigVice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationsfon +49 (2407) 9030-444e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.comAbout AIXTRON:AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry . The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, the United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON’s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available on the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.



End of Media Release



Issuer: AIXTRON SE

Key word(s): Enterprise



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