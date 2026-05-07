Akamai Aktie
WKN: 928906 / ISIN: US00971T1016
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07.05.2026 22:39:06
Akamai Technologies Inc Q1 Profit Falls
(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $106.31 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $123.17 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $239.26 million or $1.61 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $1.073 billion from $1.015 billion last year.
Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $106.31 Mln. vs. $123.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.073 Bln vs. $1.015 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.45 To $ 1.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.075 B To $ 1.100 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.445 B To $ 4.550 B
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