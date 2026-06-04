Alphabet C Aktie

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WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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04.06.2026 09:15:00

Alphabet and Anthropic's Partnership Could Be a Major Boost

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the most prominent figures in artificial intelligence (AI). It has a leading AI model, Gemini, that it developed itself, but it's also supporting other AI models with its computing infrastructure. One major piece of that is its custom AI processing unit, the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). The performance and potential of this chip, designed in collaboration with Broadcom, are major reasons why Alphabet's stock is a solid investment option right now.One company benefiting from Alphabet's TPUs is Anthropic. Anthropic's Claude AI is one of the most popular large language models available. Anthropic uses three different computing chips to train its models, including TPUs.Anthropic and Alphabet recently announced a partnership that could drive it closer to Alphabet and boost both companies' returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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