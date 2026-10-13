Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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13.10.2026 04:18:22
Amazon.com vs. Alibaba: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Global retail landscapes are shifting as investors weigh the stability of American technology giants against the potential value found in overseas leaders. Choosing between Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) remains a pivotal decision.
Amazon relies on its massive Prime membership base and industry-leading cloud infrastructure to drive growth. Alibaba serves as the backbone of Chinese digital commerce while expanding its own cloud and artificial intelligence initiatives. They are often compared because both companies dominate their respective regions through integrated logistics and vast technology ecosystems.
Amazon.com operates as a multifaceted technology and logistics powerhouse, serving hundreds of millions of customers globally. As a leader among retail stocks, the company generates revenue through online and physical stores, third-party seller services, and advertising. It maintains commercial agreements with various businesses, including major consumer brands like PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), for fulfillment and technology services.
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