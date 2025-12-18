Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 16:17:12

Amazon Expands Business Prime With New Benefits For Small Businesses

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) on Thursday said that Amazon Business has enhanced its Business Prime membership by adding new benefits through partnerships with Intuit QuickBooks, CrowdStrike, and Gusto, aimed at helping small and midsize businesses save time and money.

The new package offers discounts on QuickBooks for managing finances, free top-tier cybersecurity with CrowdStrike Falcon Go, and great savings on Gusto's payroll and HR services.

Amazon mentioned that these new features enhance the value of Business Prime, which already includes fast, free shipping, analytics, and spending controls.

This change highlights Amazon Business's commitment to helping its business customers worldwide as they keep expanding their customer base and sales annually.

AMZN is currently trading at $226.01, up $4.74 or 2.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten