Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
29.11.2025 14:10:00
Amazon Is Turning Its Cloud Business Into an Artificial Intelligence Growth Engine
When you think of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), you may first think of shopping. After all, the company is an e-commerce giant that many of us turn to on a daily basis for groceries, essentials, and even access to books and movies. And this business has helped Amazon become a market powerhouse, delivering billions of dollars in revenue year after year.But another business is the company's profit driver, and that's cloud unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS). It's the world's biggest cloud service provider and represents about 65% of Amazon's total operating income. Now here's some fantastic news for Amazon shareholders and potential shareholders: The company is turning this cloud business into an artificial intelligence (AI) growth engine. Let's check out the details.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
