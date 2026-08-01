Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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01.08.2026 21:57:00
Amazon Just Left Investors Speechless
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just delivered one of the best quarters in recent history. It posted results much better than any analyst expected, and the stock popped the day following earnings. There's one division in particular that was noteworthy, and it's the Amazon segment most exposed to AI: Amazon Web Services (AWS).AWS blew expectations out of the water, and there could be more where that came from in future quarters.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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